17644 Hatteras Street

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning game room range oven

Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Encino Home! Ready for Immediate Move In! - Ideal location of this Charming 2 bedroom Encino Park home on sweeping corner lot with massive detached bonus room in rear yard. Inviting covered front porch welcomes you into this home with all newer upgraded windows, brand new laminate flooring and an upgraded bathroom and kitchen with built-in oven and stove top. Large rear yard with large deck and plenty of space for a garden! Window air conditioning units. Bonus room could be large office, game room or hobby headquarters! Please contact Shannon at (818) 366-8812 office, (818) 792-9515 cell/text or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a viewing.



