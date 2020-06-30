All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
17638 Los Alimos Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:00 AM

17638 Los Alimos Street

17638 Los Alimos Street · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Granada Hills
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

17638 Los Alimos Street, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Granada Hills Home! - This charming home has 2 nice sized bedrooms with one full bathroom. The living room is spacious with fireplace. The kitchen/dining area is has plenty of cabinet and counter space. Off the kitchen you will find washer/dryer hookups for a stacked unit. The home has nice wood flooring throughout. There is a long driveway with a gated backyard area and detached garage. Central heating/air. This homes is near neighborhood schools and great shopping. Please contact Shannon at (818) 792-9515 cell/text, (818) 366-8812 office or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE5592450)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17638 Los Alimos Street have any available units?
17638 Los Alimos Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17638 Los Alimos Street have?
Some of 17638 Los Alimos Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17638 Los Alimos Street currently offering any rent specials?
17638 Los Alimos Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17638 Los Alimos Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 17638 Los Alimos Street is pet friendly.
Does 17638 Los Alimos Street offer parking?
Yes, 17638 Los Alimos Street offers parking.
Does 17638 Los Alimos Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17638 Los Alimos Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17638 Los Alimos Street have a pool?
No, 17638 Los Alimos Street does not have a pool.
Does 17638 Los Alimos Street have accessible units?
No, 17638 Los Alimos Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17638 Los Alimos Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17638 Los Alimos Street does not have units with dishwashers.

