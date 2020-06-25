All apartments in Los Angeles
17631 Kittridge ST
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

17631 Kittridge ST

17631 Kittridge Street · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Lake Balboa
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

17631 Kittridge Street, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
garage
17631 Kittridge ST Available 05/16/19 3BR 2BA House with Pool - Fantastic pool home with 3 bedrooms and 1.75 baths. The Master is huge with a fireplace and en-suite bath. Upgraded Kitchen with stainless appliances. Amenities include smooth ceilings, recessed lights and wood floors. Great floor plan with 1,557 square feet of living space. The tranquil backyard has grassy area, patio, pool, fire pit and BBQ. Central air, 2 car garage. Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator are included. Available immediately!

(RLNE4846958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17631 Kittridge ST have any available units?
17631 Kittridge ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17631 Kittridge ST have?
Some of 17631 Kittridge ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17631 Kittridge ST currently offering any rent specials?
17631 Kittridge ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17631 Kittridge ST pet-friendly?
No, 17631 Kittridge ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17631 Kittridge ST offer parking?
Yes, 17631 Kittridge ST offers parking.
Does 17631 Kittridge ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17631 Kittridge ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17631 Kittridge ST have a pool?
Yes, 17631 Kittridge ST has a pool.
Does 17631 Kittridge ST have accessible units?
No, 17631 Kittridge ST does not have accessible units.
Does 17631 Kittridge ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 17631 Kittridge ST does not have units with dishwashers.
