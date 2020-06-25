Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit pool bbq/grill garage

17631 Kittridge ST Available 05/16/19 3BR 2BA House with Pool - Fantastic pool home with 3 bedrooms and 1.75 baths. The Master is huge with a fireplace and en-suite bath. Upgraded Kitchen with stainless appliances. Amenities include smooth ceilings, recessed lights and wood floors. Great floor plan with 1,557 square feet of living space. The tranquil backyard has grassy area, patio, pool, fire pit and BBQ. Central air, 2 car garage. Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator are included. Available immediately!



(RLNE4846958)