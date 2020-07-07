All apartments in Los Angeles
1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1764
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1764

1762 N Vista Del Mar Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1762 N Vista Del Mar Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood United

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
media room
bbq/grill
key fob access
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
key fob access
media room
June/July Aug $3435/month or $1075/week

-This property offers you a fully furnished 1-BR apartment, located on the ground level, sleeps max 4 persons with queen bed in master bedroom and queen sofa bed in living room. A dining area in the spacious fully equipped kitchen w/microwave, fridge/stove/ coffeemaker/utensils.
-A full bath+Shower with bath supplies (shampoo, soap, lotion, towels, toilet paper & hair dryer).
-Complimentary Wifi, parking, laundry facilities.
-A front porch and outdoor seating or the gazebo in the backyard with bbq and seating can be a great space to invite friends to enjoy the lush bamboo lined garden.
-A keyless system offers a hassle-free and convenient check in process...no need to set up a time to exchange Keys!
-Once you have made your booking, we will send you the keyless Door Code to access your unit at anytime.
-A manager is available to assist you throughout your stay. You are guaranteed to feel like being home away from home!

Perched on a small hill, you are one block from Hollywood Blvd, the most vibrant neighborhood of los Angeles, yet surrounded by the quiet tranquility of a zen garden and small non-through side street lining the property.
Walk to the Pantages theatre for a broadway show, restaurants, cafes and pubs. The grocery store and the metro station are a block away on Hollywood & Vine.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1764 have any available units?
1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1764 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1764 have?
Some of 1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1764's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1764 currently offering any rent specials?
1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1764 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1764 pet-friendly?
No, 1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1764 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1764 offer parking?
Yes, 1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1764 offers parking.
Does 1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1764 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1764 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1764 have a pool?
No, 1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1764 does not have a pool.
Does 1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1764 have accessible units?
No, 1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1764 does not have accessible units.
Does 1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1764 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1764 does not have units with dishwashers.

