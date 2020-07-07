1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1764

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill internet access key fob access media room

June/July Aug $3435/month or $1075/week



-This property offers you a fully furnished 1-BR apartment, located on the ground level, sleeps max 4 persons with queen bed in master bedroom and queen sofa bed in living room. A dining area in the spacious fully equipped kitchen w/microwave, fridge/stove/ coffeemaker/utensils.

-A full bath+Shower with bath supplies (shampoo, soap, lotion, towels, toilet paper & hair dryer).

-Complimentary Wifi, parking, laundry facilities.

-A front porch and outdoor seating or the gazebo in the backyard with bbq and seating can be a great space to invite friends to enjoy the lush bamboo lined garden.

-A keyless system offers a hassle-free and convenient check in process...no need to set up a time to exchange Keys!

-Once you have made your booking, we will send you the keyless Door Code to access your unit at anytime.

-A manager is available to assist you throughout your stay. You are guaranteed to feel like being home away from home!



Perched on a small hill, you are one block from Hollywood Blvd, the most vibrant neighborhood of los Angeles, yet surrounded by the quiet tranquility of a zen garden and small non-through side street lining the property.

Walk to the Pantages theatre for a broadway show, restaurants, cafes and pubs. The grocery store and the metro station are a block away on Hollywood & Vine.