Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17616 Kingsbury Street

17616 W Kingsbury St · No Longer Available
Location

17616 W Kingsbury St, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This gated 3 bedroom, 3 bath home has an open floor plan and over 2000 square feet comfortable living space! The spacious backyard has a large in ground swimming pool and low maintenance landscaping. The inviting living room has a cozy fireplace, sky light, and hardwood floors. The dining room has a spectacular handing light fixture and I right off the kitchen. The updated kitchen has granite counters, dark wooden cabinets, and modern appliances. The warm bedrooms have hardwood floors, newer window treatments, and nice size closets. This home has all of these amenities and more!
This Invitation Home is currently being renovated, but it will be available soon.You can still apply contact us for more details or apply now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17616 Kingsbury Street have any available units?
17616 Kingsbury Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17616 Kingsbury Street have?
Some of 17616 Kingsbury Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17616 Kingsbury Street currently offering any rent specials?
17616 Kingsbury Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17616 Kingsbury Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 17616 Kingsbury Street is pet friendly.
Does 17616 Kingsbury Street offer parking?
Yes, 17616 Kingsbury Street offers parking.
Does 17616 Kingsbury Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17616 Kingsbury Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17616 Kingsbury Street have a pool?
Yes, 17616 Kingsbury Street has a pool.
Does 17616 Kingsbury Street have accessible units?
Yes, 17616 Kingsbury Street has accessible units.
Does 17616 Kingsbury Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17616 Kingsbury Street has units with dishwashers.
