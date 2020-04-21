17616 Kingsbury Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible carport on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This gated 3 bedroom, 3 bath home has an open floor plan and over 2000 square feet comfortable living space! The spacious backyard has a large in ground swimming pool and low maintenance landscaping. The inviting living room has a cozy fireplace, sky light, and hardwood floors. The dining room has a spectacular handing light fixture and I right off the kitchen. The updated kitchen has granite counters, dark wooden cabinets, and modern appliances. The warm bedrooms have hardwood floors, newer window treatments, and nice size closets. This home has all of these amenities and more!

This Invitation Home is currently being renovated, but it will be available soon.You can still apply contact us for more details or apply now.