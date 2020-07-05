All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

1755 El Cerrito Place

1755 El Cerrito Place · No Longer Available
Location

1755 El Cerrito Place, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
media room
Angel

2 and 2 Bed Month to Month Furnished Apartments are available which are all Move in Ready!

We have a gorgeous two bedroom and two bathroom apartment home READY for move in with rooftop sundeck and great Hollywood view, available February 1, 2020, for $3,250.00 a month.

We are within WALKING DISTANCE to the world famous KODAK THEATER, Hollywood & Highland complex, GRAUMANS friendly THEATER and much, much more!! This is the place to live, there is so much to do...you can even hop on the subway within 2 short blocks!!
Near Musicians Institute, Runyan Canyon, the Roosevelt Hotel, El Capitan Theater and amazing HIKING!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1755 El Cerrito Place have any available units?
1755 El Cerrito Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1755 El Cerrito Place currently offering any rent specials?
1755 El Cerrito Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1755 El Cerrito Place pet-friendly?
No, 1755 El Cerrito Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1755 El Cerrito Place offer parking?
No, 1755 El Cerrito Place does not offer parking.
Does 1755 El Cerrito Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1755 El Cerrito Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1755 El Cerrito Place have a pool?
No, 1755 El Cerrito Place does not have a pool.
Does 1755 El Cerrito Place have accessible units?
No, 1755 El Cerrito Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1755 El Cerrito Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1755 El Cerrito Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1755 El Cerrito Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1755 El Cerrito Place does not have units with air conditioning.

