Last updated June 26 2019 at 6:15 AM

17534 Sherman Way

17534 Sherman Way · No Longer Available
Location

17534 Sherman Way, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated Lake Balboa Home! Features include, 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. Remodeled kitchen with sleek cabinets, granite counters, and a breakfast nook. Spacious living room with a cozy fireplace, huge picture windows looking over the backyard, recessed lighting, and a separate dining area. Three spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Remodeled bathroom with new vanity, new tub, custom tile shower enclosure. Smooth ceilings and dual pane windows throughout. Central air and heat. Large back yard. Submit on pets. Immaculate and move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17534 Sherman Way have any available units?
17534 Sherman Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17534 Sherman Way have?
Some of 17534 Sherman Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17534 Sherman Way currently offering any rent specials?
17534 Sherman Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17534 Sherman Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 17534 Sherman Way is pet friendly.
Does 17534 Sherman Way offer parking?
Yes, 17534 Sherman Way offers parking.
Does 17534 Sherman Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17534 Sherman Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17534 Sherman Way have a pool?
No, 17534 Sherman Way does not have a pool.
Does 17534 Sherman Way have accessible units?
No, 17534 Sherman Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17534 Sherman Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17534 Sherman Way has units with dishwashers.
