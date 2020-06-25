17534 Sherman Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated Lake Balboa Home! Features include, 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. Remodeled kitchen with sleek cabinets, granite counters, and a breakfast nook. Spacious living room with a cozy fireplace, huge picture windows looking over the backyard, recessed lighting, and a separate dining area. Three spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Remodeled bathroom with new vanity, new tub, custom tile shower enclosure. Smooth ceilings and dual pane windows throughout. Central air and heat. Large back yard. Submit on pets. Immaculate and move in ready!