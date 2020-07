Amenities

pet friendly new construction recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

Contact Adrienne at 818.439-1650 to view this incredible newly remodeled home. All the old world charm with complete quality upgrades. Be the first to reside in this cozy charming home to call your own. Ready now for occupancy. Good credit and verifiable income required with application. Owner may consider pets with pet deposit.