17510 Cantara Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome to this beautiful 3 bed 2 bath house located in an excellent Northridge area. This fully and tastefully remodeled home offers everything brand new and is ready for move in. Open, bright floor plan with a new modern kitchen with updated quartz counter tops, customized cabinetry and appliances. This pet friendly home has a newer roof and AC unit, new copper plumbing and electrical. It offers a large living room and a separate family room with a custom wood burning fireplace. The master suite offers plenty of closet space and it's own full bath. Property also features: detached two car garage, entertainer's backyard, laminate flooring, recessed lights, freshly painted walls, separate laundry area and much much more. It is located in the award winning Lorne Elementary School district and minutes away from the Freeways and walking distance to the bus station, Orange Line, Van Nuys Golf Course and Balboa Park. Property offers a detached 2 car garage along with a carport and a long concrete driveway for plenty of parking.