All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 17510 Cantara Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
17510 Cantara Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17510 Cantara Street

17510 W Cantara St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Lake Balboa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17510 W Cantara St, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Lake Balboa

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to this beautiful 3 bed 2 bath house located in an excellent Northridge area. This fully and tastefully remodeled home offers everything brand new and is ready for move in. Open, bright floor plan with a new modern kitchen with updated quartz counter tops, customized cabinetry and appliances. This pet friendly home has a newer roof and AC unit, new copper plumbing and electrical. It offers a large living room and a separate family room with a custom wood burning fireplace. The master suite offers plenty of closet space and it's own full bath. Property also features: detached two car garage, entertainer's backyard, laminate flooring, recessed lights, freshly painted walls, separate laundry area and much much more. It is located in the award winning Lorne Elementary School district and minutes away from the Freeways and walking distance to the bus station, Orange Line, Van Nuys Golf Course and Balboa Park. Property offers a detached 2 car garage along with a carport and a long concrete driveway for plenty of parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17510 Cantara Street have any available units?
17510 Cantara Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17510 Cantara Street have?
Some of 17510 Cantara Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17510 Cantara Street currently offering any rent specials?
17510 Cantara Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17510 Cantara Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 17510 Cantara Street is pet friendly.
Does 17510 Cantara Street offer parking?
Yes, 17510 Cantara Street offers parking.
Does 17510 Cantara Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17510 Cantara Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17510 Cantara Street have a pool?
No, 17510 Cantara Street does not have a pool.
Does 17510 Cantara Street have accessible units?
No, 17510 Cantara Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17510 Cantara Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17510 Cantara Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
The LC
710 N El Centro Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College