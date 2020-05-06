17501 Septo St

Amenities
Newly Renovated, Central AC, WD Flr, Granite - Property Id: 92464
17501 Septo S., Northridge, CA 91325
Great Location near CSUN
Newly Remodeled & Renovated
4 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms
Pool
Wood Laminate flooring
Central AC/Heat
Granite Counter tops
Recessed Lighting
Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator
Fireplace
Backyard
Washer Dryer Hook ups
Lots of Closets and Storage
One year lease
Will consider one small pet with additional deposit
818 376 9102
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92464
Property Id 92464
(RLNE4784500)