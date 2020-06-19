All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:31 AM

17500 Rancho Street

17500 Rancho Street · No Longer Available
Location

17500 Rancho Street, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
This exceptional and gated English Country Slate Roofed Cotswold Cottage designed by famed architect Marsha Scully and is sited in the Prestigious Rancho Estates in Encino. This Private Estate set back from the street offers a single story dramatic floor plan with over 4,300 sq. ft., on a 24,000 sf. flat lot. Open entertaining spaces with high beam ceilings, formal dining with coffered ceiling, english pine paneled den/library/media and trussed beam living room each with their own fireplace. Custom designed features with gorgeous sandstone flooring, special pine floors throughout, high ceilings, timbered wood walls/ceilings and 2 HVAC units. Expansive Smallbone Kitchen with Wolfe Range and Sub Zero Refrigerator, indoor gas BBQ, walk-in pantry and inviting breakfast room with fireplace, separate laundry room with drip closet and lots of storage space. The master retreat with high ceilings, unique timbered wood walls, fireplace, his/hers custom designed walk-in closet, separate shower, and jetted tub. Secondary bedroom with high ceilings, custom designed closets and a separate bedroom/office with built-in cabinets that could be used as a 3rd bedroom. This absolutely one of a kind architectural designed home is your private sanctuary surrounded by professional landscaped grounds, torn down and rebuilt in 1993. Located just minutes from shops and restaurants on Ventura Blvd. and to the 101 freeway. Located in the highly-acclaimed Encino Charter Elementary School district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17500 Rancho Street have any available units?
17500 Rancho Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17500 Rancho Street have?
Some of 17500 Rancho Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17500 Rancho Street currently offering any rent specials?
17500 Rancho Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17500 Rancho Street pet-friendly?
No, 17500 Rancho Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17500 Rancho Street offer parking?
Yes, 17500 Rancho Street offers parking.
Does 17500 Rancho Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17500 Rancho Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17500 Rancho Street have a pool?
No, 17500 Rancho Street does not have a pool.
Does 17500 Rancho Street have accessible units?
No, 17500 Rancho Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17500 Rancho Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17500 Rancho Street has units with dishwashers.
