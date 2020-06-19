17500 Rancho Street

Amenities

This exceptional and gated English Country Slate Roofed Cotswold Cottage designed by famed architect Marsha Scully and is sited in the Prestigious Rancho Estates in Encino. This Private Estate set back from the street offers a single story dramatic floor plan with over 4,300 sq. ft., on a 24,000 sf. flat lot. Open entertaining spaces with high beam ceilings, formal dining with coffered ceiling, english pine paneled den/library/media and trussed beam living room each with their own fireplace. Custom designed features with gorgeous sandstone flooring, special pine floors throughout, high ceilings, timbered wood walls/ceilings and 2 HVAC units. Expansive Smallbone Kitchen with Wolfe Range and Sub Zero Refrigerator, indoor gas BBQ, walk-in pantry and inviting breakfast room with fireplace, separate laundry room with drip closet and lots of storage space. The master retreat with high ceilings, unique timbered wood walls, fireplace, his/hers custom designed walk-in closet, separate shower, and jetted tub. Secondary bedroom with high ceilings, custom designed closets and a separate bedroom/office with built-in cabinets that could be used as a 3rd bedroom. This absolutely one of a kind architectural designed home is your private sanctuary surrounded by professional landscaped grounds, torn down and rebuilt in 1993. Located just minutes from shops and restaurants on Ventura Blvd. and to the 101 freeway. Located in the highly-acclaimed Encino Charter Elementary School district.