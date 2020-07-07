All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 28 2019 at 7:20 AM

1747 North KENMORE Avenue

1747 N Kenmore Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1747 N Kenmore Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment with Old world charm and small adjacent yard. Beautiful gleaming newly refinished solid oak hardwood floors, classic moldings, vintage sconces and lighting. Updated kitchen with peninsula opening to dining area plus dishwasher fridge and stove. Two bedrooms including en-suite master plus guest room with hall bath. Amazing location right between Los Feiiz Village and Franklin Village with restaurants, shopping, entertainment and wilderness/hiking at Griffith Park all close by. Includes 2 side by side parking spaces in community carport in back of property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

