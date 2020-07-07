1747 North KENMORE Avenue

Amenities

Ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment with Old world charm and small adjacent yard. Beautiful gleaming newly refinished solid oak hardwood floors, classic moldings, vintage sconces and lighting. Updated kitchen with peninsula opening to dining area plus dishwasher fridge and stove. Two bedrooms including en-suite master plus guest room with hall bath. Amazing location right between Los Feiiz Village and Franklin Village with restaurants, shopping, entertainment and wilderness/hiking at Griffith Park all close by. Includes 2 side by side parking spaces in community carport in back of property.