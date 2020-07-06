All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1745 Selby Ave APT 11.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1745 Selby Ave APT 11
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:49 PM

1745 Selby Ave APT 11

1745 Selby Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1745 Selby Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Enjoy rebates from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020.

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) or Call us 425 321 0364

This gorgeous, unfurnished, townhouse home property rental is located on a walkers paradise Westwood neighborhood in L.A.

Features include:
2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms
Kitchen with granite countertops, fine cabinets/drawers, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave.
In-unit washer and dryer
Hardwood floor; Private rooftop deck, private garden, and storage inside the garage and high ceilings
Forced-air heater
Yard (owner-maintained)
Pet-friendly home with a $1,000 pet deposit/pet
2 garage-detached (Side by side parking and on-Street Parking)
Smoking is prohibited. The tenant is responsible for electricity. The landlord will cover the cable, water, trash, sewer, and gardening, HOA fees, and landscaping.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 91

Nearby parks: Westwood Park, Westwood Recreation Center, and Mathias Botanical Garden.

Bus lines:
4 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
704 Metro Rapid Line - 0.1 mile
R12 Venice/Westwood Sta/UCLA Rapid - 0.2 mile
1 Main St & Santa Monica Blvd/UCLA - 0.2 mile

(RLNE5709993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1745 Selby Ave APT 11 have any available units?
1745 Selby Ave APT 11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1745 Selby Ave APT 11 have?
Some of 1745 Selby Ave APT 11's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1745 Selby Ave APT 11 currently offering any rent specials?
1745 Selby Ave APT 11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1745 Selby Ave APT 11 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1745 Selby Ave APT 11 is pet friendly.
Does 1745 Selby Ave APT 11 offer parking?
Yes, 1745 Selby Ave APT 11 offers parking.
Does 1745 Selby Ave APT 11 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1745 Selby Ave APT 11 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1745 Selby Ave APT 11 have a pool?
No, 1745 Selby Ave APT 11 does not have a pool.
Does 1745 Selby Ave APT 11 have accessible units?
No, 1745 Selby Ave APT 11 does not have accessible units.
Does 1745 Selby Ave APT 11 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1745 Selby Ave APT 11 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

957 Wilcox Avenue
957 Wilcox Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Chase Knolls
13401 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91356
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College