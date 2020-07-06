1745 Selby Ave APT 11

Amenities
Enjoy rebates from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020.
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) or Call us 425 321 0364
This gorgeous, unfurnished, townhouse home property rental is located on a walkers paradise Westwood neighborhood in L.A.
Features include:
2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms
Kitchen with granite countertops, fine cabinets/drawers, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave.
In-unit washer and dryer
Hardwood floor; Private rooftop deck, private garden, and storage inside the garage and high ceilings
Forced-air heater
Yard (owner-maintained)
Pet-friendly home with a $1,000 pet deposit/pet
2 garage-detached (Side by side parking and on-Street Parking)
Smoking is prohibited. The tenant is responsible for electricity. The landlord will cover the cable, water, trash, sewer, and gardening, HOA fees, and landscaping.
Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Walk Score: 91
Nearby parks: Westwood Park, Westwood Recreation Center, and Mathias Botanical Garden.
Bus lines:
4 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
704 Metro Rapid Line - 0.1 mile
R12 Venice/Westwood Sta/UCLA Rapid - 0.2 mile
1 Main St & Santa Monica Blvd/UCLA - 0.2 mile
(RLNE5709993)