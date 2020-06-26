All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:24 PM

1742 FEDERAL Avenue

1742 Federal Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1742 Federal Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
hot tub
Large bright penthouse Santa Monica Mountain View In the heart of West Los Angeles conveniently located by the Civic District, major colleges, freeways and shopping center. #401 is the largest condo in the building, located on the top floor, affording an abundance of natural light, panoramic views, open flow floor plan with premium finishes. Gourmet kitchens, Viking appliances, Granite counters, wood floors, beautiful dark wood cabinets, fireplace, hot tub and HUGE walk in closet. Images are of Unit #403.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1742 FEDERAL Avenue have any available units?
1742 FEDERAL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1742 FEDERAL Avenue have?
Some of 1742 FEDERAL Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1742 FEDERAL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1742 FEDERAL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1742 FEDERAL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1742 FEDERAL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1742 FEDERAL Avenue offer parking?
No, 1742 FEDERAL Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1742 FEDERAL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1742 FEDERAL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1742 FEDERAL Avenue have a pool?
No, 1742 FEDERAL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1742 FEDERAL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1742 FEDERAL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1742 FEDERAL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1742 FEDERAL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
