Los Angeles, CA
17418 Trosa St.
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

17418 Trosa St.

17418 Trosa Street · No Longer Available
Location

17418 Trosa Street, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
MOVE-IN READY! 3+2.5w/walk-in pantry, pool, spa + MORE! (17418 Trosa) - AVAILABLE NOW - Granada Hills home FOR LEASE! Features include: single-story floorplan w/3BR + 2.5BA + almost 1800 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; dining area; upgraded kitchen w/walk-in pantry + stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave all included); family room; master bedroom w/walk-in closet + three-quarter bath; inside laundry w/washer + dryer hook-ups; central heat + air; carpet + ceramic tile flooring; backyard w/patio; pool + spa; gardening + pool service provided; sprinkler system; 2 car garage w/auto opener + driveway for parking; pets considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE3524958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17418 Trosa St. have any available units?
17418 Trosa St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17418 Trosa St. have?
Some of 17418 Trosa St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17418 Trosa St. currently offering any rent specials?
17418 Trosa St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17418 Trosa St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 17418 Trosa St. is pet friendly.
Does 17418 Trosa St. offer parking?
Yes, 17418 Trosa St. offers parking.
Does 17418 Trosa St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17418 Trosa St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17418 Trosa St. have a pool?
Yes, 17418 Trosa St. has a pool.
Does 17418 Trosa St. have accessible units?
No, 17418 Trosa St. does not have accessible units.
Does 17418 Trosa St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17418 Trosa St. has units with dishwashers.

