17418 Trosa St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

MOVE-IN READY! 3+2.5w/walk-in pantry, pool, spa + MORE! (17418 Trosa) - AVAILABLE NOW - Granada Hills home FOR LEASE! Features include: single-story floorplan w/3BR + 2.5BA + almost 1800 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; dining area; upgraded kitchen w/walk-in pantry + stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave all included); family room; master bedroom w/walk-in closet + three-quarter bath; inside laundry w/washer + dryer hook-ups; central heat + air; carpet + ceramic tile flooring; backyard w/patio; pool + spa; gardening + pool service provided; sprinkler system; 2 car garage w/auto opener + driveway for parking; pets considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



(RLNE3524958)