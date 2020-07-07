17411 Haynes Street

Amenities

New construction rental home! You'll love the location! Quiet, comfortable, and much desired Lake Balboa neighborhood, within walking distance to miles of walking trails around beautiful Lake Balboa park, and dog park. Three-bedroom, two full bathrooms, open-concept kitchen / living room. Master-bedroom with master-bath, large walk-in closet, French-doors with private, back patio. All new stainless-steel appliances included! Brand-new washer and dryer included! Granite countertops, and tile flooring throughout. And for you eco-conscious buffs, there's environmentally friendly high-efficiency heating and cooling, recyclable rain-water cisterns, and drought-tolerant landscaping! Gated and fully-enclosed back/side yards. And yes...off-street parking with two spaces! Gas and water utilities included! Trash/sanitation service included! Inquire soon to secure your spot. This beauty won't last long!