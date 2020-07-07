All apartments in Los Angeles
17411 Haynes Street
Last updated May 29 2019 at 5:05 AM

17411 Haynes Street

17411 Haynes Street · No Longer Available
Location

17411 Haynes Street, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
New construction rental home! You'll love the location! Quiet, comfortable, and much desired Lake Balboa neighborhood, within walking distance to miles of walking trails around beautiful Lake Balboa park, and dog park. Three-bedroom, two full bathrooms, open-concept kitchen / living room. Master-bedroom with master-bath, large walk-in closet, French-doors with private, back patio. All new stainless-steel appliances included! Brand-new washer and dryer included! Granite countertops, and tile flooring throughout. And for you eco-conscious buffs, there's environmentally friendly high-efficiency heating and cooling, recyclable rain-water cisterns, and drought-tolerant landscaping! Gated and fully-enclosed back/side yards. And yes...off-street parking with two spaces! Gas and water utilities included! Trash/sanitation service included! Inquire soon to secure your spot. This beauty won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17411 Haynes Street have any available units?
17411 Haynes Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17411 Haynes Street have?
Some of 17411 Haynes Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17411 Haynes Street currently offering any rent specials?
17411 Haynes Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17411 Haynes Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 17411 Haynes Street is pet friendly.
Does 17411 Haynes Street offer parking?
Yes, 17411 Haynes Street offers parking.
Does 17411 Haynes Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17411 Haynes Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17411 Haynes Street have a pool?
No, 17411 Haynes Street does not have a pool.
Does 17411 Haynes Street have accessible units?
No, 17411 Haynes Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17411 Haynes Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17411 Haynes Street does not have units with dishwashers.

