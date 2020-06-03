17372 Quesan Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Prime South of the Blvd location at end of quiet cul-de-sac. Private and warm contemporary home with panoramic mountain and jetliner views. Single level open floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 4 baths. Family and living rooms with vaulted ceilings, wet bar, built in shelves, dual wood burning fireplaces and walls of glass opening to a professionally landscaped sprawling grassy yard with a gazebo. Gourmet kitchen with large center island, Wolf and Viking appliances, wine refrigerator and views of rear yard. True formal dining room. Master bedroom with his and hers walk in closets and fireplace. Newly refinished wood floors throughout most of the home. Freshly remodeled Jack and Jill bathroom with dual vanities, limestone and contemporary finishes. Newly remodeled Saltwater pool. Please call 818-917-8804.