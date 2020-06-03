All apartments in Los Angeles
17372 Quesan Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17372 Quesan Place

17372 Quesan Place · No Longer Available
Location

17372 Quesan Place, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Prime South of the Blvd location at end of quiet cul-de-sac. Private and warm contemporary home with panoramic mountain and jetliner views. Single level open floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 4 baths. Family and living rooms with vaulted ceilings, wet bar, built in shelves, dual wood burning fireplaces and walls of glass opening to a professionally landscaped sprawling grassy yard with a gazebo. Gourmet kitchen with large center island, Wolf and Viking appliances, wine refrigerator and views of rear yard. True formal dining room. Master bedroom with his and hers walk in closets and fireplace. Newly refinished wood floors throughout most of the home. Freshly remodeled Jack and Jill bathroom with dual vanities, limestone and contemporary finishes. Newly remodeled Saltwater pool. Please call 818-917-8804.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17372 Quesan Place have any available units?
17372 Quesan Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17372 Quesan Place have?
Some of 17372 Quesan Place's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17372 Quesan Place currently offering any rent specials?
17372 Quesan Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17372 Quesan Place pet-friendly?
No, 17372 Quesan Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17372 Quesan Place offer parking?
No, 17372 Quesan Place does not offer parking.
Does 17372 Quesan Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17372 Quesan Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17372 Quesan Place have a pool?
Yes, 17372 Quesan Place has a pool.
Does 17372 Quesan Place have accessible units?
No, 17372 Quesan Place does not have accessible units.
Does 17372 Quesan Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 17372 Quesan Place does not have units with dishwashers.
