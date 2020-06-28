All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 21 2020 at 7:39 AM

17363 Chase Street

17363 Chase Street · No Longer Available
Location

17363 Chase Street, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
TEXT CAROL, AGT for showing (818) 606-2694. please indicate if you R A Tenant and your name plez!Need room for your car collection..Or perhaps home workshop? Almost 1000 Sq ft detached 6 car garage with loads of possibilities! You’ll also enjoy the custom home that comes with it, too! A gated entrance leads you to this private and secluded, sgl story modern ranch where you can escape from the city but just be minutes away. Wrought iron accented rustic double door entry. Stylish and updated ctr island kitch features open concept flow into the adjacent dining and casual living areas and Glass front cabinetry, 6 burner range, quartz counters, and glass tile backsplash. Conveniently located off the expansive kitchen is a separate room that would be perfect for a home office, walk-in pantry, or laundry room. Hardwood plus faux wood tiled flooring are featured, in addition to recessed lighting, ceiling fans, and slate stone accented fireplace. Vaulted ceiling family room with wall of glass doors and windows.20 x 20 master suite with walk-in closet and tumbled marble accented bathroom. Vaulted ceiling patio for guests & BBQ grill island. Separated areas in the rear grounds allow for a variety activities or additional privacy,. You will never be short of parking as there is an additional 2 car att garage, single car drive thru garage, and an additional room which could be a home office, also! Lots of this magnitude and usable space are rare, so don’t wait on this one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 18 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17363 Chase Street have any available units?
17363 Chase Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17363 Chase Street have?
Some of 17363 Chase Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17363 Chase Street currently offering any rent specials?
17363 Chase Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17363 Chase Street pet-friendly?
No, 17363 Chase Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17363 Chase Street offer parking?
Yes, 17363 Chase Street offers parking.
Does 17363 Chase Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17363 Chase Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17363 Chase Street have a pool?
No, 17363 Chase Street does not have a pool.
Does 17363 Chase Street have accessible units?
No, 17363 Chase Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17363 Chase Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17363 Chase Street has units with dishwashers.

