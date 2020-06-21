1736 Workman St 215.

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

1736 Workman St - Property Id: 293537



Contact info:

Timoteo Torres | 213-842-9104



Deposit: $1,650 with approved credit

Pet friendly. Additional deposit required.

Second floor, Elevator access.



Must-see renovated apartment in a gated-entry building. Conveniently located 5 minutes from DOWNTOWN LA. Easy access to freeways and public transportation. Nearby shopping, banks, and restaurants. Schools at walking distance. Two blocks from LAC+USC MEDICAL CENTER.



Large living room with A/C unit and large windows for natural light. Tile floor throughout. Large vanity area with toilet and tub in a separated room. Spacious bedroom with ceiling fan and wall to wall closet. Kitchen with pine wood cabinets and granite counter tops. Includes new stainless steel appliances:

Stove

Refrigerator

Microwave/Hood

Dishwasher



Gated parking space is available for rent, but NOT included.



Laundry facilities in the building.



Please call or text for a faster response, if you have questions or to schedule an appointment. 213-842-9104

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293537

