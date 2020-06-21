1736 Workman St 215.

Amenities
1736 Workman St - Property Id: 293537
Contact info:
Timoteo Torres | 213-842-9104
Deposit: $1,650 with approved credit
Pet friendly. Additional deposit required.
Second floor, Elevator access.
Must-see renovated apartment in a gated-entry building. Conveniently located 5 minutes from DOWNTOWN LA. Easy access to freeways and public transportation. Nearby shopping, banks, and restaurants. Schools at walking distance. Two blocks from LAC+USC MEDICAL CENTER.
Large living room with A/C unit and large windows for natural light. Tile floor throughout. Large vanity area with toilet and tub in a separated room. Spacious bedroom with ceiling fan and wall to wall closet. Kitchen with pine wood cabinets and granite counter tops. Includes new stainless steel appliances:
Stove
Refrigerator
Microwave/Hood
Dishwasher
Gated parking space is available for rent, but NOT included.
Laundry facilities in the building.
Please call or text for a faster response, if you have questions or to schedule an appointment. 213-842-9104
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293537
