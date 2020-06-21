All apartments in Los Angeles
1736 Workman St 215.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1736 Workman St 215

1736 Workman Street · (213) 842-9104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1736 Workman Street, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Lincoln Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 215 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
1736 Workman St - Property Id: 293537

Contact info:
Timoteo Torres | 213-842-9104

Deposit: $1,650 with approved credit
Pet friendly. Additional deposit required.
Second floor, Elevator access.

Must-see renovated apartment in a gated-entry building. Conveniently located 5 minutes from DOWNTOWN LA. Easy access to freeways and public transportation. Nearby shopping, banks, and restaurants. Schools at walking distance. Two blocks from LAC+USC MEDICAL CENTER.

Large living room with A/C unit and large windows for natural light. Tile floor throughout. Large vanity area with toilet and tub in a separated room. Spacious bedroom with ceiling fan and wall to wall closet. Kitchen with pine wood cabinets and granite counter tops. Includes new stainless steel appliances:
Stove
Refrigerator
Microwave/Hood
Dishwasher

Gated parking space is available for rent, but NOT included.

Laundry facilities in the building.

Please call or text for a faster response, if you have questions or to schedule an appointment. 213-842-9104
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293537
Property Id 293537

(RLNE5833413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1736 Workman St 215 have any available units?
1736 Workman St 215 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1736 Workman St 215 have?
Some of 1736 Workman St 215's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1736 Workman St 215 currently offering any rent specials?
1736 Workman St 215 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1736 Workman St 215 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1736 Workman St 215 is pet friendly.
Does 1736 Workman St 215 offer parking?
Yes, 1736 Workman St 215 does offer parking.
Does 1736 Workman St 215 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1736 Workman St 215 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1736 Workman St 215 have a pool?
No, 1736 Workman St 215 does not have a pool.
Does 1736 Workman St 215 have accessible units?
No, 1736 Workman St 215 does not have accessible units.
Does 1736 Workman St 215 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1736 Workman St 215 has units with dishwashers.

