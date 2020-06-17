1733 Garfield Pl Apt 8

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking pool

Available 02/14/20 ***TEXT*** Kesh at 805 452 1431 come and take a look today!



Available for immediate move-in, this 400 sq ft unit is an amazing place to live. Just two blocks from Griffith Park, you can hike up to the observatory, Mount Hollywood, and the Hollywood sign without ever getting in the car! Also walking distance to Ralphs, Jumba Juice, Starbucks, Franklin Village and Los Feliz Village.



This unit has just undergone a complete remodel! It's very cute and has tons of light. There are hardwood floors that extend throughout the living areas, air conditioning, dual double wide closets with overhead storage in the hallway, and a large kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space. There's even an included oven, microwave, and refrigerator!



This unit is move in ready! We do not hold units for longer than 10 days. Your house hold must make 3x the rent combined from your gross income and have credit scores above 600 to qualify. We do not accept section 8



The building has secured entry along with a pool and onsite laundry. This unit INCLUDES PARKING!



***TEXT*** Kesh at 805 452 1431 come and take a look today!



Sorry, but we dont allow pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5116485)