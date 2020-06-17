All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1733 Garfield Pl Apt 8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1733 Garfield Pl Apt 8
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

1733 Garfield Pl Apt 8

1733 Garfield Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood United
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1733 Garfield Place, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Available 02/14/20 ***TEXT*** Kesh at 805 452 1431 come and take a look today!

Available for immediate move-in, this 400 sq ft unit is an amazing place to live. Just two blocks from Griffith Park, you can hike up to the observatory, Mount Hollywood, and the Hollywood sign without ever getting in the car! Also walking distance to Ralphs, Jumba Juice, Starbucks, Franklin Village and Los Feliz Village.

This unit has just undergone a complete remodel! It's very cute and has tons of light. There are hardwood floors that extend throughout the living areas, air conditioning, dual double wide closets with overhead storage in the hallway, and a large kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space. There's even an included oven, microwave, and refrigerator!

This unit is move in ready! We do not hold units for longer than 10 days. Your house hold must make 3x the rent combined from your gross income and have credit scores above 600 to qualify. We do not accept section 8

The building has secured entry along with a pool and onsite laundry. This unit INCLUDES PARKING!

***TEXT*** Kesh at 805 452 1431 come and take a look today!

Sorry, but we dont allow pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5116485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1733 Garfield Pl Apt 8 have any available units?
1733 Garfield Pl Apt 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1733 Garfield Pl Apt 8 have?
Some of 1733 Garfield Pl Apt 8's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1733 Garfield Pl Apt 8 currently offering any rent specials?
1733 Garfield Pl Apt 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1733 Garfield Pl Apt 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1733 Garfield Pl Apt 8 is pet friendly.
Does 1733 Garfield Pl Apt 8 offer parking?
Yes, 1733 Garfield Pl Apt 8 offers parking.
Does 1733 Garfield Pl Apt 8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1733 Garfield Pl Apt 8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1733 Garfield Pl Apt 8 have a pool?
Yes, 1733 Garfield Pl Apt 8 has a pool.
Does 1733 Garfield Pl Apt 8 have accessible units?
No, 1733 Garfield Pl Apt 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 1733 Garfield Pl Apt 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1733 Garfield Pl Apt 8 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
STOA
222 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Lofts at the Security Building
510 S Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
The Wellesley
1303 Wellesley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College