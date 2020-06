1732 W 45th Street

Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

WELCOME HOME TO ONE OF LOS ANGELES MOST SOUGHT OUT NEIGHBORHOODS 90062. JUST MINUTES FROM BALDWIN HILLS, CRENSHAW PLAZA,

LA COLISEUM,LEIMERT PARK AND UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA USC. THIS HOME IS ZONED R2 AND A MUST SEE IT HAS BEEN RECENTLY REMODELED AND GIVEN A LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN BUT ALSO MAINTAINING IT'S HISTORIC CHARM. FIRST LEVEL HOSTS A LARGE REMODELED KITCHEN WITH WHITE CABINETS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES A LARGE DINING AREA THAT LEADS YOU INTO THE LIVING ROOM TO ENJOY THE WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, 2 LARGE BEDROOMS AND 1 1/2 BATHROOMS. THE ENTIRE SECOND LEVEL IS DESIGNED AS A LARGE BEDROOM AND BATHROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSETS PERFECT FOR ACCOMMODATING LARGE FURNITURE. THE BACKYARD IS EXTREMELY LARGE AND SUITABLE TO ADD A POOL AND ENTERTAIN LARGE GATHERINGS AND YOU ALSO HAVE A LARGE STORAGE ROOM. THE DRIVEWAY CAN EASILY FIT 5 VEHICLES AND EXTENDS INTO THE BACKYARD IN CASE YOU HAVE A BOAT OR RV WITH IRON GATE AND FENCING FOR ADDED SECURITY.