17314 Kingsbury Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated

Beautiful 3 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, 1,627 sq. ft. completely remodeled Granada Hills home - Amazing, beautifully remodeled 3 Bedrooms, 3 Baths house in quite residential area, with 1,627 sq. ft. of living space.



Bright and open floor plan. Magnificent kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, huge island, granite countertops and custom wood cabinets opens to formal dining area and huge living room with recessed lights and French doors to the backyard.

Luxurious master suite features beautifully remodeled master bath with large closet.

Two other bedrooms and two bathrooms have good size closets and recessed lights. New hardwood and tile floors all throughout, central A/C, laundry room, additional storage space, wood cabinets, new lighting and plumbing fixtures.

Furniture can stay its negotiable with new tenants.



Six parking spaces in front of the house, grassy front yard.

Beautifully maintained private gated backyard with new landscaping features grassy area, large covered patio, saltwater Jacuzzi and mature trees.

Centrally located in Granada Hills, close to shops, restaurants and schools, with easy access to freeways. Granada Hills High School district!

The house is located within Frontier's fiber-optic service area, with internet connections up to 200/200 mbps up and down.



One year minimum lease. One-month security deposit. Background check will be completed with application. Owner will consider pets with additional deposit.

Owner pays for the gardener.



(RLNE4514990)