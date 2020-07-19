All apartments in Los Angeles
17314 Kingsbury Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17314 Kingsbury Street

17314 W Kingsbury St · No Longer Available
Location

17314 W Kingsbury St, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, 1,627 sq. ft. completely remodeled Granada Hills home - Amazing, beautifully remodeled 3 Bedrooms, 3 Baths house in quite residential area, with 1,627 sq. ft. of living space.

Bright and open floor plan. Magnificent kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, huge island, granite countertops and custom wood cabinets opens to formal dining area and huge living room with recessed lights and French doors to the backyard.
Luxurious master suite features beautifully remodeled master bath with large closet.
Two other bedrooms and two bathrooms have good size closets and recessed lights. New hardwood and tile floors all throughout, central A/C, laundry room, additional storage space, wood cabinets, new lighting and plumbing fixtures.
Furniture can stay its negotiable with new tenants.

Six parking spaces in front of the house, grassy front yard.
Beautifully maintained private gated backyard with new landscaping features grassy area, large covered patio, saltwater Jacuzzi and mature trees.
Centrally located in Granada Hills, close to shops, restaurants and schools, with easy access to freeways. Granada Hills High School district!
The house is located within Frontier's fiber-optic service area, with internet connections up to 200/200 mbps up and down.

One year minimum lease. One-month security deposit. Background check will be completed with application. Owner will consider pets with additional deposit.
Owner pays for the gardener.

(RLNE4514990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17314 Kingsbury Street have any available units?
17314 Kingsbury Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17314 Kingsbury Street have?
Some of 17314 Kingsbury Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17314 Kingsbury Street currently offering any rent specials?
17314 Kingsbury Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17314 Kingsbury Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 17314 Kingsbury Street is pet friendly.
Does 17314 Kingsbury Street offer parking?
Yes, 17314 Kingsbury Street offers parking.
Does 17314 Kingsbury Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17314 Kingsbury Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17314 Kingsbury Street have a pool?
No, 17314 Kingsbury Street does not have a pool.
Does 17314 Kingsbury Street have accessible units?
No, 17314 Kingsbury Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17314 Kingsbury Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17314 Kingsbury Street does not have units with dishwashers.
