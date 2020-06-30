All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1730 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive

1730 Mount Olympus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1730 Mount Olympus Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Set in the desirable Mount Olympus neighborhood just off Laurel Canyon high in the Hollywood Hills, this recently redone three-bedroom home is highlighted by an all-new master suite with a luxurious spa shower and soaking tub. Two of the bedrooms adjoin private patios. Behind the striking wood and stone exterior lies an open, clean-lined living and dining area that contrasts rich, deep hardwood floors with sweeping white interiors. Wide floor-to-ceiling and high clerestory windows frame leafy views, while a wall-sized fireplace anchors the space. In the kitchen and windowed breakfast area, light washes down from a raised tray ceiling onto white granite countertops and gleaming stainless steel appliances. Close to shops and restaurants in West Hollywood and Sunset Plaza and blocks from the forested Wattles Garden Park trail. Enjoy quiet, serene canyon living with gorgeous hillside views and easy access to Hollywood, Downtown, Beverly Hills and the Westside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1730 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive have any available units?
1730 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1730 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive have?
Some of 1730 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1730 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1730 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1730 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1730 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1730 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive offers parking.
Does 1730 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1730 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive have a pool?
No, 1730 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1730 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive have accessible units?
No, 1730 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1730 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive has units with dishwashers.

