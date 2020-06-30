1730 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Set in the desirable Mount Olympus neighborhood just off Laurel Canyon high in the Hollywood Hills, this recently redone three-bedroom home is highlighted by an all-new master suite with a luxurious spa shower and soaking tub. Two of the bedrooms adjoin private patios. Behind the striking wood and stone exterior lies an open, clean-lined living and dining area that contrasts rich, deep hardwood floors with sweeping white interiors. Wide floor-to-ceiling and high clerestory windows frame leafy views, while a wall-sized fireplace anchors the space. In the kitchen and windowed breakfast area, light washes down from a raised tray ceiling onto white granite countertops and gleaming stainless steel appliances. Close to shops and restaurants in West Hollywood and Sunset Plaza and blocks from the forested Wattles Garden Park trail. Enjoy quiet, serene canyon living with gorgeous hillside views and easy access to Hollywood, Downtown, Beverly Hills and the Westside.