Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1726 STONER Avenue

1726 Stoner Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1726 Stoner Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful and spacious Mediterranean style townhome w/ private & direct access to 2-car garage within a gated garage. Enter the building from the street via a beautiful courtyard or enter directly from private access in the garage. Enjoy the flow and space in the large cook's kitchen with Caesar stone counters, imported Italian cabinets & stainless steel appliances, including side by side refrigerator. Hardwood floors throughout the first level in dining, living areas, and bar w/ recessed lighting, crown moldings & marble fireplace. The 2nd level: large master suite w/ walk-in closet and high ceilings. The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are on the same level and are nicely proportioned w/ plush carpet. You'll also enjoy a private roof sundeck, separate laundry room with washer dryer & large storage room off the garage (not included in sq ft). Quiet 9 unit building ideally located near Stoner Park, stores, restaurants, beaches cafes, schools, and more! No smoking or pets are allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1726 STONER Avenue have any available units?
1726 STONER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1726 STONER Avenue have?
Some of 1726 STONER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1726 STONER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1726 STONER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1726 STONER Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1726 STONER Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1726 STONER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1726 STONER Avenue offers parking.
Does 1726 STONER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1726 STONER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1726 STONER Avenue have a pool?
No, 1726 STONER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1726 STONER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1726 STONER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1726 STONER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1726 STONER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
