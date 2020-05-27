1726 STONER Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful and spacious Mediterranean style townhome w/ private & direct access to 2-car garage within a gated garage. Enter the building from the street via a beautiful courtyard or enter directly from private access in the garage. Enjoy the flow and space in the large cook's kitchen with Caesar stone counters, imported Italian cabinets & stainless steel appliances, including side by side refrigerator. Hardwood floors throughout the first level in dining, living areas, and bar w/ recessed lighting, crown moldings & marble fireplace. The 2nd level: large master suite w/ walk-in closet and high ceilings. The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are on the same level and are nicely proportioned w/ plush carpet. You'll also enjoy a private roof sundeck, separate laundry room with washer dryer & large storage room off the garage (not included in sq ft). Quiet 9 unit building ideally located near Stoner Park, stores, restaurants, beaches cafes, schools, and more! No smoking or pets are allowed.