17251 PALISADES Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub sauna tennis court

Amazing Mountain Views await in this Beautifully Updated Tri-level Highlands Townhome. The Large Master Suite has a Custom Walk in Closet, Updated Bath with a Jacuzzi Tub, and Private Patio area with Green Views! The Living room features High Ceilings, Recessed Lighting, a Wood Burning Fireplace, spacious Balcony and a surround sound system. Beautiful Cherry Hardwood Floors fill this home with warmth. The ample Dining Room has Gorgeous Travertine Floors leading to a Chef's Gourmet Kitchen. Lots of Granite Countertops, Custom Wood Cabinetry, top of the line Stainless Steel Appliances make this a kitchen you will Love to Cook in! A Bonus 3rd level Family Room with Lofted Ceilings, Gas Fireplace, Balcony with Views, and a Wet Bar. The HOA has a Gorgeous Pool, Workout Cabana, Spa, Tennis Courts, and Security Patrol. This unit is steps away from Hiking, Mountain Biking, and more. Soon to come is the New Caruso Palisades Village development. Fresh Ocean Air and Star Filled Nights!