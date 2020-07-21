All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 18 2019 at 3:05 AM

17251 PALISADES Circle

17251 Palisades Circle · No Longer Available
Location

17251 Palisades Circle, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Amazing Mountain Views await in this Beautifully Updated Tri-level Highlands Townhome. The Large Master Suite has a Custom Walk in Closet, Updated Bath with a Jacuzzi Tub, and Private Patio area with Green Views! The Living room features High Ceilings, Recessed Lighting, a Wood Burning Fireplace, spacious Balcony and a surround sound system. Beautiful Cherry Hardwood Floors fill this home with warmth. The ample Dining Room has Gorgeous Travertine Floors leading to a Chef's Gourmet Kitchen. Lots of Granite Countertops, Custom Wood Cabinetry, top of the line Stainless Steel Appliances make this a kitchen you will Love to Cook in! A Bonus 3rd level Family Room with Lofted Ceilings, Gas Fireplace, Balcony with Views, and a Wet Bar. The HOA has a Gorgeous Pool, Workout Cabana, Spa, Tennis Courts, and Security Patrol. This unit is steps away from Hiking, Mountain Biking, and more. Soon to come is the New Caruso Palisades Village development. Fresh Ocean Air and Star Filled Nights!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17251 PALISADES Circle have any available units?
17251 PALISADES Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17251 PALISADES Circle have?
Some of 17251 PALISADES Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17251 PALISADES Circle currently offering any rent specials?
17251 PALISADES Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17251 PALISADES Circle pet-friendly?
No, 17251 PALISADES Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17251 PALISADES Circle offer parking?
Yes, 17251 PALISADES Circle offers parking.
Does 17251 PALISADES Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17251 PALISADES Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17251 PALISADES Circle have a pool?
Yes, 17251 PALISADES Circle has a pool.
Does 17251 PALISADES Circle have accessible units?
No, 17251 PALISADES Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 17251 PALISADES Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17251 PALISADES Circle has units with dishwashers.
