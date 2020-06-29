1725 S Carmelina Ave

Amenities

Open house 1/4 Saturday 1-2 pm Updated home Private deck landscaped Central AC! Pets considered! - Open house 1/4 Saturday 1-2 pm



Unbelievable rental price! Must take possession/move-in no later than January 15th, 2020



Impeccably maintained prime West LA Home. Located in a quiet well-established neighborhood. Close to Metro Link, restaurants, shops and local businesses. Minutes to Santa Monica, Westwood, Mar Vista, and Brentwood. Easy access to both the 405 and 10 freeways. Great central location!



Gorgeous lush landscaping, rock gardens and charming front patio. Vibrant and colorful new plants. Enjoy the cool ocean breeze on your relaxing covered backyard deck. Wonderful yard for entertaining and summer barbecues.



Brand new central AC system for your summer and year-round comfort. Newly remodeled/updated bathroom with subway tile and custom details. Ample bathroom storage areas. Custom double-pane windows throughout for added comfort and energy savings.



Open concept Living Room with warming wood-burning fireplace, gleaming oak wood floors and cove ceilings. Updated light and bright kitchen with gorgeous granite flooring, new Samsung stainless steel oven, dishwasher, and microwave. The Kitchen also offers recessed lighting, new stainless steel double kitchen sink and eat-in area with wonderful garden views. There is a small alcove in the kitchen that would make a wonderful computer workstation or study area.



Both bedrooms are filled with sunlight, offer cooling ceiling fans and direct access to private backyard deck and gardens. Ample bedroom closet space.



This is a great find and will not last! Home available now and move-in ready!



This home also offers:



**Freshly painted throughout.

**Bathroom is brand new with high-end features and upgrades

** New Samsung stainless steel stove-microwave-dishwasher.

** Self-closing kitchen and bathroom drawers

**Central heat and CENTRAL AC

**Custom double pane windows

**Inside laundry closet for stacked washer/dryer--Lots of storage

**Original and charming newly re-finished oak wood floors

**Stunning backyard deck and garden areas.

**Pets welcome and considered with an additional security deposit.

**Security system

**Note two houses on one huge lot--Second house on the property--both houses completely separate with private entrances and parking. The back house enters through Alley, not the front on Carmelina



PLENTY OF DRIVEWAY AND STREET PARKING--NO GARAGE



Contact Tracy Van Leeuwen for a showing appointment show contact info and you can email at: tracy@lrsrm.com TEXT PREFERRED FOR A FASTER RESPONSE: 818-625-2465



We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws.



RE License #00876365



(RLNE4206458)