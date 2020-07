Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities dog park fire pit parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

17249 Flanders St, Available 03/15/19 3 BR 2 BA 2500SQFT SINGLE STORY HOUSE WITH POOL -

LOVELY SINGLE STORY GRANADA HILLS POOL HOME HAS MUCH TO OFFER! FEATURES INCLUDE LUSH LANDSCAPING, 2 CAR GARAGE,

GATED FRONT YARD, GARDEN AREA IN FRONT, DOUBLE DOOR ENTRY, KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS & BACKSPLASH, DOUBLE GE

OVEN, THERMADOR WARMING DRAWER, GAS COOKTOP, BUILT-IN MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER, DOUBLE SINK, REFRIGERATOR, PULL-OUT

DRAWERS, LIMESTONE TILE FLOORING, SEPARATE EATING AREA, LAUNDRY AND OPEN TO FAMILY ROOM, STEP-DOWN FORMAL LIVING

ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS, GAS FIREPLACE WITH CUSTOM MANTLE AND MARBLE ACCENTS, ATRIUMLIKE

BAR ROOM WITH BUILT IN WET BAR, SKYLIGHT, SEPARATE WINE FRIDGE AND MINI FRIDGE, FAMILY ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILINGS

AND SLIDING GLASS DOOR TO REAR PATIO, FORMAL DINING ROOM WITH CHAIR RAIL AND HARDWOOD FLOORS, MASTER BEDROOM WITH

VAULTED CEILING, MIRRORED WARDROBE DOORS, PRIVATE BATH WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND BACKSPLASH, DUAL SINKS, GLASS

ACCENTED TILED SHOWER AND LINEN CABINETS, SECONDARY BEDROOMS WITH VAULTED CEILINGS AND LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE, FULL

HALL BATH WITH DUAL SINKS AND SEPARATE SHOWER AND TUB, NICE SIZED HALL CLOSET, ENTERTAINERS REAR YARD WITH COVERED

BRICK PATIO, SITTING AREA WITH GLASS ROCK FIRE PIT, FOUNTAIN, GARDEN AREA, LIME TREE, SPARKING POOL, DOG RUN SIDE YARD

AND GRASSY AREA.



(RLNE2609908)