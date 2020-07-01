All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:34 AM

17242 Horace Street

17242 Horace Street · No Longer Available
Location

17242 Horace Street, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
UPGRADED and REMODELED 424 sq ft attached fully permitted ADU is in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in the Granada Hills School District. Upgrades throughout include: Landscaping, lighting, double paned windows, quartz countertop, doors, copper plumbing, roof, electric panel and so much more. Private entrance and separate address, mini split HVAC unit, kitchenette with gas hook up for a stove and custom tile bath with like new vanity. Conveniently located within minutes of Northridge Mall, churches, restaurants, schools and entertainment. HURRY! as this move in ready property will not last long. Utilities and gardener are split with the main house. This property is also listed for sale which is also available for lease at $4300/month. Please contact Darla Stuart 818-401-8469 for all questions and showing requests

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17242 Horace Street have any available units?
17242 Horace Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 17242 Horace Street currently offering any rent specials?
17242 Horace Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17242 Horace Street pet-friendly?
No, 17242 Horace Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17242 Horace Street offer parking?
No, 17242 Horace Street does not offer parking.
Does 17242 Horace Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17242 Horace Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17242 Horace Street have a pool?
No, 17242 Horace Street does not have a pool.
Does 17242 Horace Street have accessible units?
No, 17242 Horace Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17242 Horace Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17242 Horace Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17242 Horace Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17242 Horace Street has units with air conditioning.

