17242 Horace Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range recently renovated Property Amenities

UPGRADED and REMODELED 424 sq ft attached fully permitted ADU is in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in the Granada Hills School District. Upgrades throughout include: Landscaping, lighting, double paned windows, quartz countertop, doors, copper plumbing, roof, electric panel and so much more. Private entrance and separate address, mini split HVAC unit, kitchenette with gas hook up for a stove and custom tile bath with like new vanity. Conveniently located within minutes of Northridge Mall, churches, restaurants, schools and entertainment. HURRY! as this move in ready property will not last long. Utilities and gardener are split with the main house. This property is also listed for sale which is also available for lease at $4300/month. Please contact Darla Stuart 818-401-8469 for all questions and showing requests