17242 Horace Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Please contact co-listing agent Heather Schmitt for more information: 818-860-6663. Beautiful fully remodeled Main House with 4 BD/ 3 BA. This home features a beautiful spacious kitchen with an island that includes stainless steel appliances, has washer and dryer hookup, open concept to dining and living rooms, the master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and attached bathroom, this home has a beautiful 2-sided fireplace, includes private pool and spa used only by main house tenant’s other bedrooms are laid out on their own individual wings of the house. Located in in a very quiet residential area of Granada Hills and close to schools, shopping and restaurants. Wonderful for big family or college students looking to share a house. Tenant to pay for their utility bills along with $80 pool service fee and a $60 land scaping fee that will be split between both tenants of the main house and studio.