Los Angeles, CA
17242 Horace Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17242 Horace Street

17242 W Horace St · No Longer Available
Location

17242 W Horace St, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills South

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Please contact co-listing agent Heather Schmitt for more information: 818-860-6663. Beautiful fully remodeled Main House with 4 BD/ 3 BA. This home features a beautiful spacious kitchen with an island that includes stainless steel appliances, has washer and dryer hookup, open concept to dining and living rooms, the master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and attached bathroom, this home has a beautiful 2-sided fireplace, includes private pool and spa used only by main house tenant’s other bedrooms are laid out on their own individual wings of the house. Located in in a very quiet residential area of Granada Hills and close to schools, shopping and restaurants. Wonderful for big family or college students looking to share a house. Tenant to pay for their utility bills along with $80 pool service fee and a $60 land scaping fee that will be split between both tenants of the main house and studio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17242 Horace Street have any available units?
17242 Horace Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17242 Horace Street have?
Some of 17242 Horace Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17242 Horace Street currently offering any rent specials?
17242 Horace Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17242 Horace Street pet-friendly?
No, 17242 Horace Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17242 Horace Street offer parking?
Yes, 17242 Horace Street offers parking.
Does 17242 Horace Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17242 Horace Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17242 Horace Street have a pool?
Yes, 17242 Horace Street has a pool.
Does 17242 Horace Street have accessible units?
No, 17242 Horace Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17242 Horace Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17242 Horace Street has units with dishwashers.
