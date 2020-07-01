All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:17 AM

1724 WASHINGTON Way

1724 Washington Way · No Longer Available
Location

1724 Washington Way, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing California bungalow with an incredible oasis of a backyard comprised of drought tolerant planting, large decomposed granite area and 2 fire-pits one block away from Abbot Kinney and 3 blocks from the beach! Enter through a custom stainless steel gate door into a living room complete with white oak floors, Europly custom built cabinetry and a Rais wood-burning stove from Denmark. Built-ins throughout the dining area leading to the kitchen that features custom built stainless countertops, a built-in dining booth, Gaggenau cook-top and stove as well as Terrazzo tile floors. Penny round tile surrounds the redone bath featuring a jetted Zuma soaking tub. Native planting and Fruit trees abound this property and produce figs, pomegranates, passion fruits and blueberries. Permitted detached studio is in rear of property and is great for office or art studio. This property is everything you have ever imagined in Venice!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1724 WASHINGTON Way have any available units?
1724 WASHINGTON Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1724 WASHINGTON Way have?
Some of 1724 WASHINGTON Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1724 WASHINGTON Way currently offering any rent specials?
1724 WASHINGTON Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1724 WASHINGTON Way pet-friendly?
No, 1724 WASHINGTON Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1724 WASHINGTON Way offer parking?
Yes, 1724 WASHINGTON Way offers parking.
Does 1724 WASHINGTON Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1724 WASHINGTON Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1724 WASHINGTON Way have a pool?
No, 1724 WASHINGTON Way does not have a pool.
Does 1724 WASHINGTON Way have accessible units?
No, 1724 WASHINGTON Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1724 WASHINGTON Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1724 WASHINGTON Way does not have units with dishwashers.

