1724 WASHINGTON Way

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking stainless steel fireplace bathtub

Amazing California bungalow with an incredible oasis of a backyard comprised of drought tolerant planting, large decomposed granite area and 2 fire-pits one block away from Abbot Kinney and 3 blocks from the beach! Enter through a custom stainless steel gate door into a living room complete with white oak floors, Europly custom built cabinetry and a Rais wood-burning stove from Denmark. Built-ins throughout the dining area leading to the kitchen that features custom built stainless countertops, a built-in dining booth, Gaggenau cook-top and stove as well as Terrazzo tile floors. Penny round tile surrounds the redone bath featuring a jetted Zuma soaking tub. Native planting and Fruit trees abound this property and produce figs, pomegranates, passion fruits and blueberries. Permitted detached studio is in rear of property and is great for office or art studio. This property is everything you have ever imagined in Venice!