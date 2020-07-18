All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 17230 Mayerling Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
17230 Mayerling Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17230 Mayerling Street

17230 Mayerling Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

17230 Mayerling Street, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
GRANADA HILLS CHARTER HIGH SCHOOL!!! You Can Enjoy Panoramic Views From This Gorgeous Home Which Comes Semi Furnished. From 1st Glance You'll Fall in Love. Property Features Include; Large Front Yard w/ Water Conservation Landscaping - Covered Front Porch - Grand Foyer w/ Skylight - Remodeled Center Island Kitchen w/ Granite Counters, Bay Window and Stainless Appliances - Dining Area Off Kitchen - Spectacular Living Room and Elegant Formal Dine w/ Custom Fireplaces - Downstairs Bedroom w/ Private Bath is Currently Used As A Den - No Downstairs Interior Steps - French Sliding Doors - Large Master Bedroom w/ Private Bath - Bedrooms 3 & 4 w/ Jack-N-Jill Bathroom - Crown Molding - High Ceilings - Recessed Lighting - Ceiling Fans - Direct Access To Garage - Great Backyard w/ A Covered Patio Extending Across The Rear of Home - Grass Area For Kids to Play - Two Car Garage - Come See For Yourself How Impressive This Home Is.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17230 Mayerling Street have any available units?
17230 Mayerling Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17230 Mayerling Street have?
Some of 17230 Mayerling Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17230 Mayerling Street currently offering any rent specials?
17230 Mayerling Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17230 Mayerling Street pet-friendly?
No, 17230 Mayerling Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17230 Mayerling Street offer parking?
Yes, 17230 Mayerling Street offers parking.
Does 17230 Mayerling Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17230 Mayerling Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17230 Mayerling Street have a pool?
No, 17230 Mayerling Street does not have a pool.
Does 17230 Mayerling Street have accessible units?
No, 17230 Mayerling Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17230 Mayerling Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17230 Mayerling Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
5933 Barton Avenue
5933 Barton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Magnolia Terrace
14520 Magnolia Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91403
NoHo Gallery
11005 Morrison St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Burnside Residences
600 South Burnside Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College