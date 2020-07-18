17207 Tulsa Street

Amenities

Charming pool home in Granada Hills! Fully renovated 4 bed 3 bath home located within the boundary for Granada Hills Charter High School. Quiet, friendly, tree lined street within walking distance of shopping and restaurants. Fantastic kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, slide in oven/range, soft close drawers/cabinets, quartz countertops, travertine backsplash, and HUGE walk in pantry. Included in rent is a stainless steel full size stackable LG washer and dryer. Gigantic Master bedroom with ensuite and recess lighting throughout. Floorplan in spacious with lots of natural light. Central A/C and heat. Backyard includes pool with safety fence and a great patio for entertaining. In the yard, your very own lemon, avocado, and orange trees. Also included in the rent are gardner service (no need to mow the lawn!), weekly pool cleaning and all maintenance (backyard oasis without the work!), and solar panels (save on your energy costs!). This home is a must see.