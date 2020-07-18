All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 9 2020 at 1:03 AM

17207 Tulsa Street

17207 Tulsa Street · (323) 289-6299
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17207 Tulsa Street, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,850

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1752 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Charming pool home in Granada Hills! Fully renovated 4 bed 3 bath home located within the boundary for Granada Hills Charter High School. Quiet, friendly, tree lined street within walking distance of shopping and restaurants. Fantastic kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, slide in oven/range, soft close drawers/cabinets, quartz countertops, travertine backsplash, and HUGE walk in pantry. Included in rent is a stainless steel full size stackable LG washer and dryer. Gigantic Master bedroom with ensuite and recess lighting throughout. Floorplan in spacious with lots of natural light. Central A/C and heat. Backyard includes pool with safety fence and a great patio for entertaining. In the yard, your very own lemon, avocado, and orange trees. Also included in the rent are gardner service (no need to mow the lawn!), weekly pool cleaning and all maintenance (backyard oasis without the work!), and solar panels (save on your energy costs!). This home is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17207 Tulsa Street have any available units?
17207 Tulsa Street has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17207 Tulsa Street have?
Some of 17207 Tulsa Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17207 Tulsa Street currently offering any rent specials?
17207 Tulsa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17207 Tulsa Street pet-friendly?
No, 17207 Tulsa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17207 Tulsa Street offer parking?
No, 17207 Tulsa Street does not offer parking.
Does 17207 Tulsa Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17207 Tulsa Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17207 Tulsa Street have a pool?
Yes, 17207 Tulsa Street has a pool.
Does 17207 Tulsa Street have accessible units?
No, 17207 Tulsa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17207 Tulsa Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17207 Tulsa Street has units with dishwashers.
