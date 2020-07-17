All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
1715 259th Street
Last updated July 12 2019 at 8:06 AM

1715 259th Street

1715 259th St · No Longer Available
Location

1715 259th St, Los Angeles, CA 90717
Harbor City

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Nice and Tranquil spacious condo located at the base of the Lomita Pines is Centrally located to Stores, Dinning, fwy and beach...Unit sits on 2nd floor and is in move in condition....Unit has a simple floor plan, new laminated Floor and freshly painted throughout. The dining area is right off the kitchen which will lead you out to a large balcony area. Bedroom is large in size with ample closet space. Plenty of inside storage and linen closets. There are 2 tandem subterranean parking spots with storage cabinet.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 259th Street have any available units?
1715 259th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1715 259th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1715 259th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 259th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1715 259th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1715 259th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1715 259th Street offers parking.
Does 1715 259th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1715 259th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 259th Street have a pool?
No, 1715 259th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1715 259th Street have accessible units?
No, 1715 259th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 259th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1715 259th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1715 259th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1715 259th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
