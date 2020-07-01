1714 COMSTOCK Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Beautifully updated single-story traditional home in Comstock Hills, blocks from new Westfield Century City Mall. Bright, open floor-plan featuring 3 Bedrooms +2 Bathrooms & large den. Effortless flow between living, dining spaces & kitchen w/ large glass doors opening to dining patio w/ outdoor grill, great for indoor-outdoor entertaining. Graciously proportioned cook's kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, soft touch cabinets, ample storage & floor-to- ceiling windows for abundant natural light. Sun-drenched master suite complete w/ en suite bathroom. Two additional bedrooms & bonus den w/ closet and cozy fireplace can be used as an office, playroom, family room or fourth bedroom. Outside, flat grassy backyard fenced for privacy. State-of-the-art upgrades including wifi-operated walkway lights & irrigation system, Ecobee thermostat & Cat6 wiring. Inside laundry, 2-car garage, central air/heat. Fairburn School Dist. - Welcome Home!