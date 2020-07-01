All apartments in Los Angeles
1714 COMSTOCK Avenue

1714 Comstock Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1714 Comstock Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Beautifully updated single-story traditional home in Comstock Hills, blocks from new Westfield Century City Mall. Bright, open floor-plan featuring 3 Bedrooms +2 Bathrooms & large den. Effortless flow between living, dining spaces & kitchen w/ large glass doors opening to dining patio w/ outdoor grill, great for indoor-outdoor entertaining. Graciously proportioned cook's kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, soft touch cabinets, ample storage & floor-to- ceiling windows for abundant natural light. Sun-drenched master suite complete w/ en suite bathroom. Two additional bedrooms & bonus den w/ closet and cozy fireplace can be used as an office, playroom, family room or fourth bedroom. Outside, flat grassy backyard fenced for privacy. State-of-the-art upgrades including wifi-operated walkway lights & irrigation system, Ecobee thermostat & Cat6 wiring. Inside laundry, 2-car garage, central air/heat. Fairburn School Dist. - Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1714 COMSTOCK Avenue have any available units?
1714 COMSTOCK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1714 COMSTOCK Avenue have?
Some of 1714 COMSTOCK Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1714 COMSTOCK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1714 COMSTOCK Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 COMSTOCK Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1714 COMSTOCK Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1714 COMSTOCK Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1714 COMSTOCK Avenue offers parking.
Does 1714 COMSTOCK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1714 COMSTOCK Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 COMSTOCK Avenue have a pool?
No, 1714 COMSTOCK Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1714 COMSTOCK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1714 COMSTOCK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 COMSTOCK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1714 COMSTOCK Avenue has units with dishwashers.

