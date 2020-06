Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors clubhouse fireplace

Charming single story 3 bedroom + 3 bathroom home 2,256 sq.ft. on an 11,079 lot! Heart of Northridge. Grand entrance with custom driveway. This home has a huge entertainment room with fireplace, hardwood floors, huge master bedroom, granite kitchen counter-tops, tile floor, double pane windows, copper plumbing. This house has kept its original charm of a well thought out floor plan within walking distance from great schools and shopping centers and CSUN university.