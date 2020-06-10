All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 17059 Albers Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
17059 Albers Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17059 Albers Street

17059 Albers Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17059 Albers Street, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
garage
Fall in love with this warm contemporary style home, fully furnished, located in the prestigious Amestoy Estates!

This spacious three bedroom, two bath family home has large rooms and an open floor plan. Additionally, there is a formal dining room, family room, as well as an individual laundry room and an attached 2-car garage. The home is completely remodeled and tastefully decorated with a 75-inch TV in the living room and a large TV in all other bedrooms. The main TV includes Tivo Bolt with HBO, Cinemax, Showtime, Starz and more! Netflix, Hulu, HBO GO and SHO when activated by tenant!

The kitchen highlights custom quartz countertops, center island with custom cabinetry, breakfast bar, and stainless appliances. The lush park-like grounds feature a large covered patio next to the grand heated pool comfortable to swim anytime. This exquisite home sits on 16,315 SF of flat land completely fenced for privacy.

The home is located within close proximity to Encino Charter Elementary School, to Ventura Blvd restaurants, boutiques, and local shops. Smart home with alarm and exterior cameras and a sound system throughout the property. A truly sophisticated and remarkable property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17059 Albers Street have any available units?
17059 Albers Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17059 Albers Street have?
Some of 17059 Albers Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17059 Albers Street currently offering any rent specials?
17059 Albers Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17059 Albers Street pet-friendly?
No, 17059 Albers Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17059 Albers Street offer parking?
Yes, 17059 Albers Street does offer parking.
Does 17059 Albers Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17059 Albers Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17059 Albers Street have a pool?
Yes, 17059 Albers Street has a pool.
Does 17059 Albers Street have accessible units?
No, 17059 Albers Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17059 Albers Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17059 Albers Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College