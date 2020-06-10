17059 Albers Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool garage

Fall in love with this warm contemporary style home, fully furnished, located in the prestigious Amestoy Estates!



This spacious three bedroom, two bath family home has large rooms and an open floor plan. Additionally, there is a formal dining room, family room, as well as an individual laundry room and an attached 2-car garage. The home is completely remodeled and tastefully decorated with a 75-inch TV in the living room and a large TV in all other bedrooms. The main TV includes Tivo Bolt with HBO, Cinemax, Showtime, Starz and more! Netflix, Hulu, HBO GO and SHO when activated by tenant!



The kitchen highlights custom quartz countertops, center island with custom cabinetry, breakfast bar, and stainless appliances. The lush park-like grounds feature a large covered patio next to the grand heated pool comfortable to swim anytime. This exquisite home sits on 16,315 SF of flat land completely fenced for privacy.



The home is located within close proximity to Encino Charter Elementary School, to Ventura Blvd restaurants, boutiques, and local shops. Smart home with alarm and exterior cameras and a sound system throughout the property. A truly sophisticated and remarkable property!