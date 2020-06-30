17053 ROSCOE

Amenities
Remodeled beautiful condo in Northridge, like living in resort. 2 Bedroom +2 Bath, 1,074 Sq.Ft New kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Brand new windows throughout the unit. Recessed lighting, new laminate floors. a lots of storage spaces, every bedroom have their own walk-in closet, as well as ceiling fans. Remodeled bedrooms and upgraded bathrooms. Community laundry. Large enclosed tile patio with special lighting for barbecue time. this condo located in the community like park with pools, spa. 2 tandem parking spaces under the carport. Walking distance to Starbucks, LA fitness, restaurants, close by Northridge shopping center,10 min drive to Nortridge Hospital. GREAT LOCATION!