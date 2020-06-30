All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 17053 ROSCOE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
17053 ROSCOE
Last updated February 16 2020 at 1:30 PM

17053 ROSCOE

17053 Roscoe Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17053 Roscoe Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Remodeled beautiful condo in Northridge, like living in resort. 2 Bedroom +2 Bath, 1,074 Sq.Ft New kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Brand new windows throughout the unit. Recessed lighting, new laminate floors. a lots of storage spaces, every bedroom have their own walk-in closet, as well as ceiling fans. Remodeled bedrooms and upgraded bathrooms. Community laundry. Large enclosed tile patio with special lighting for barbecue time. this condo located in the community like park with pools, spa. 2 tandem parking spaces under the carport. Walking distance to Starbucks, LA fitness, restaurants, close by Northridge shopping center,10 min drive to Nortridge Hospital. GREAT LOCATION!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17053 ROSCOE have any available units?
17053 ROSCOE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17053 ROSCOE have?
Some of 17053 ROSCOE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17053 ROSCOE currently offering any rent specials?
17053 ROSCOE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17053 ROSCOE pet-friendly?
No, 17053 ROSCOE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17053 ROSCOE offer parking?
Yes, 17053 ROSCOE offers parking.
Does 17053 ROSCOE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17053 ROSCOE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17053 ROSCOE have a pool?
Yes, 17053 ROSCOE has a pool.
Does 17053 ROSCOE have accessible units?
No, 17053 ROSCOE does not have accessible units.
Does 17053 ROSCOE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17053 ROSCOE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Sublet
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Kester
5057 Kester Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Sakura Crossing
235 S San Pedro St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College