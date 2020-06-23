17045 Prairie Falcon

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

NOTE: Calendar is updated. Will only respond to specific requests about the property from people with an honest interest in renting it for a month or longer.



Just five miles from Laguna Beach (Main Beach), home to one of the most scenic beaches in Southern California, this retreat is located in a friendly and safe neighborhood with hiking trails and a grocery store within walking distance. Note: residential byway road behind home.



Overview: This residence has undergone a complete renovation and is light and bright. From the second you drive up to this 3 bedroom plus a loft, 2.5 bath residence, you will enjoy all of the comforts of home. It features travertine flooring, granite counter tops along with stainless steel appliances. You can enjoy meals by the fireplace in the dining room and then relax in a spacious living room with a vaulted ceiling. Moving upstairs you are greeted by a very nice-sized loft. Beyond the loft you will find two secondary bedrooms and a welcoming master retreat, walk-in closet and dual vanity plus a separate tub and shower. The large guest bathroom features double sinks, a tub and shower too. Outside you can relax and take in a view and sit by a gas fire pit.



More details: The home is transitional style. A large, plush, comfortable sofa/sectional will make for a perfect place to read or watch television on the 50-inch screen. A great, open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in every room make for a great indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Relax in the backyard and enjoy the ocean breezes and relaxed Orange County lifestyle.



The home features an Eastern King Bed and a double bed (sleeps 4 max).



Other creature comforts: Two-car garage, 50-inch (smart) television downstairs, 40-inch (smart) and 46 inch televisions upstairs. DVD player, book library, magazines, comfortable office area, Wi-Fi, air conditioning, washer/dryer in laundry room.



Kitchen: All of the comforts of home, including use of microwave pots/pans, dishes, glasses, dish towels.



