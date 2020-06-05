All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 17020 San Jose Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
17020 San Jose Avenue
Last updated December 9 2019 at 10:14 AM

17020 San Jose Avenue

17020 San Jose Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

17020 San Jose Street, Los Angeles, CA 91345
Mission Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
This top floor apartment is conveniently located on the border of the Mission and Noe Valley. Remodeled to the studs, move into the brand new apartment, steps from 24th Street BART and turn the corner to hit all the hottest restaurants and bars of Mission St or Valencia! Shuttle Buses down to Silicon Valley, walk to Dolores Park, there isnt a better location for the full San Francisco experience!!

Hardwood floors throughout the unit, master bedroom overlooking the street with tons of light - two bedrooms plus living room open to the kitchen. Large kitchen with brand new appliances. Perfect for roommates working downtown or in Silicon Valley! Walk out to all the action of the Mission, or enjoy the shared deck in the back! Washer/dryer in unit plus one car parking and storage room in garage.

FEATURES
- 2 Bedrooms - 1 Full Bath (Remodeled)
- Large brand new shared deck!
- Remodeled down to the studs!!!
- 908 SqFt (Approx)
- Brand new kitchen appliances w/ dishwasher
- Washer and Dryer in unit

AMENITIES
- 98 Walk Score (daily errands do not require a car)
- 83 Transit Score: Muni and 24th Street BART, minutes from J-Church
- Easy access to freeways I-280, HWY101
- Short Walk to Dolores Park and all the shops and restaurants of 24th Street, Mission and Valencia!!

SHOWINGS
Private Showings Available Anytime

LEASING TERMS
-Available NOW
-Tenants pay electricity and gas (PG&E), Water & Cable/Internet
*NO Pets
*NO Smokers
DETAILS
* Beds/Baths: 2BD/1BA
* Approx 908 sqft
* One Car Parking Included in Rent
* Laundry in Unit

RENTAL TERMS
* Rent: $4,995.00
* Deposit: $5,495.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17020 San Jose Avenue have any available units?
17020 San Jose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17020 San Jose Avenue have?
Some of 17020 San Jose Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17020 San Jose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17020 San Jose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17020 San Jose Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 17020 San Jose Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17020 San Jose Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 17020 San Jose Avenue offers parking.
Does 17020 San Jose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17020 San Jose Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17020 San Jose Avenue have a pool?
No, 17020 San Jose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 17020 San Jose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17020 San Jose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17020 San Jose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17020 San Jose Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
The Lofts at the Security Building
510 S Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College