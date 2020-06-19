All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1701 CLINTON Street
Last updated April 8 2019 at 1:34 AM

1701 CLINTON Street

1701 W Clinton St · No Longer Available
Location

1701 W Clinton St, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A fantastic opportunity to lease a 2-story townhome within Echo Park's Lago Vista, an iconic modernist complex designed by renowned architect Allyn E. Morris in 1973. Long heralded by fans of mid-century modern architecture, Morris' clean lines, open floor plan, cobalt blue mosaic kitchen/bathroom tiles and concrete stairs have been thoughtfully preserved in this highly coveted unit. The open concept kitchen and living room opens to a private balcony with sweeping views of the San Gabriel mountains, the downtown skyline and beautiful Echo Park Lake. Upstairs you'll find 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with a skylight and even more spectacular views. This private gated building features a heated pool, a private dog run, and 2 covered parking spaces. The best of Echo Park is just outside your door including Mohawk Bend, Elf, Square One, and the Friday night farmer's market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 CLINTON Street have any available units?
1701 CLINTON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 CLINTON Street have?
Some of 1701 CLINTON Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 CLINTON Street currently offering any rent specials?
1701 CLINTON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 CLINTON Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1701 CLINTON Street is pet friendly.
Does 1701 CLINTON Street offer parking?
Yes, 1701 CLINTON Street offers parking.
Does 1701 CLINTON Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1701 CLINTON Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 CLINTON Street have a pool?
Yes, 1701 CLINTON Street has a pool.
Does 1701 CLINTON Street have accessible units?
No, 1701 CLINTON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 CLINTON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1701 CLINTON Street has units with dishwashers.
