16900 Pineridge Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16900 Pineridge Drive

16900 Pineridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16900 Pineridge Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
SHORT TERM LEASE ONLY 3 to max 6 months. Easy freeway access and centrally located for the commuter. This amazing updated Knollwood Estates home has everything you are looking for! Where can you find 3 bedrooms downstairs????? Front yard with BRAND NEW sod! Great Curb Appeal! Private entertainers yard sides to 10th hole of the Knollwood Golf Course, allowing for great views. Relax in your newly re done private pool, above ground spa, multiple covered patios, built in BBQ area w/granite counters and fruit trees. Inside you will find 3044 sq/ft of living space with separate formal living room w/fireplace, separate dining room, separate family room plus additional living space off the large kitchen. Great floor plan with 3 of the bedrooms located on the 1st floor. Upstairs you will find the large master suite w/walk in closet and updated master bath. Another over sized bedroom is located upstairs. Recessed lights. 3 Zoned Central A/C system. Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms. Newer roof. 2 car direct access garage with tons of storage and workshop area. Call 818-581-1839 for private showing and questions. $4300/month is for 1 year lease- call for information on short term lease options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16900 Pineridge Drive have any available units?
16900 Pineridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16900 Pineridge Drive have?
Some of 16900 Pineridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16900 Pineridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16900 Pineridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16900 Pineridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16900 Pineridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16900 Pineridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16900 Pineridge Drive offers parking.
Does 16900 Pineridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16900 Pineridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16900 Pineridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16900 Pineridge Drive has a pool.
Does 16900 Pineridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 16900 Pineridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16900 Pineridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16900 Pineridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
