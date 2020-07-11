16900 Pineridge Drive

Amenities

SHORT TERM LEASE ONLY 3 to max 6 months. Easy freeway access and centrally located for the commuter. This amazing updated Knollwood Estates home has everything you are looking for! Where can you find 3 bedrooms downstairs????? Front yard with BRAND NEW sod! Great Curb Appeal! Private entertainers yard sides to 10th hole of the Knollwood Golf Course, allowing for great views. Relax in your newly re done private pool, above ground spa, multiple covered patios, built in BBQ area w/granite counters and fruit trees. Inside you will find 3044 sq/ft of living space with separate formal living room w/fireplace, separate dining room, separate family room plus additional living space off the large kitchen. Great floor plan with 3 of the bedrooms located on the 1st floor. Upstairs you will find the large master suite w/walk in closet and updated master bath. Another over sized bedroom is located upstairs. Recessed lights. 3 Zoned Central A/C system. Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms. Newer roof. 2 car direct access garage with tons of storage and workshop area. Call 818-581-1839 for private showing and questions. $4300/month is for 1 year lease- call for information on short term lease options.