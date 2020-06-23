All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1677 La Fayette Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1677 La Fayette Rd

1677 La Fayette Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1677 La Fayette Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
internet access
This two-bedroom duplex unit is located in the Mid City neighborhood in Los Angeles. It is conveniently situated near restaurants, coffee shops, and grocery stores along Pico Boulevard and W Washington Boulevard are just a ten-minute walk from the property. Inside, the unit boasts rustic hardwood flooring and stylish stone textures in the living room. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by classic yet stylish wooden cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with plenty of storage space. The bathroom, on the other hand, features a beautiful contrast of black and white tiles that would definitely stimulate your eyes early in the morning. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night. For your convenience, an in-unit washer is provided and there are hookups for a dryer. For vehicle parking, two off-street parking slots are available.

Nearby parks:
Eleanor Green Roberts Aquatic Center, Queen Anne Recreation Center and Washington Irving Pocket Park

Nearby Schools:
Citizens of the World Charter School Hollywood - 0.56 miles, 9/10
Queen Anne Place Elementary School - 0.52 miles, 7/10
Pio Pico Middle School - 0.99 miles, 5/10
City Language Immersion Charter (CLIC) - 0.64 miles, 5/10

Bus lines:
33 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles
30/330 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles
7 Pico Blvd - 0.3 miles
R7 Pico Blvd Rapid - 0.3 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4558817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1677 La Fayette Rd have any available units?
1677 La Fayette Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1677 La Fayette Rd have?
Some of 1677 La Fayette Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1677 La Fayette Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1677 La Fayette Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1677 La Fayette Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1677 La Fayette Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1677 La Fayette Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1677 La Fayette Rd offers parking.
Does 1677 La Fayette Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1677 La Fayette Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1677 La Fayette Rd have a pool?
No, 1677 La Fayette Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1677 La Fayette Rd have accessible units?
No, 1677 La Fayette Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1677 La Fayette Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1677 La Fayette Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
