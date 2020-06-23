1677 La Fayette Rd

Amenities

This two-bedroom duplex unit is located in the Mid City neighborhood in Los Angeles. It is conveniently situated near restaurants, coffee shops, and grocery stores along Pico Boulevard and W Washington Boulevard are just a ten-minute walk from the property. Inside, the unit boasts rustic hardwood flooring and stylish stone textures in the living room. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by classic yet stylish wooden cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with plenty of storage space. The bathroom, on the other hand, features a beautiful contrast of black and white tiles that would definitely stimulate your eyes early in the morning. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night. For your convenience, an in-unit washer is provided and there are hookups for a dryer. For vehicle parking, two off-street parking slots are available.



Nearby parks:

Eleanor Green Roberts Aquatic Center, Queen Anne Recreation Center and Washington Irving Pocket Park



Nearby Schools:

Citizens of the World Charter School Hollywood - 0.56 miles, 9/10

Queen Anne Place Elementary School - 0.52 miles, 7/10

Pio Pico Middle School - 0.99 miles, 5/10

City Language Immersion Charter (CLIC) - 0.64 miles, 5/10



Bus lines:

33 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles

30/330 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles

7 Pico Blvd - 0.3 miles

R7 Pico Blvd Rapid - 0.3 miles



No Pets Allowed



