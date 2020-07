Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities new construction

MOVE IN READY.... New Construction!! Beautiful Townhouse style Apartment in the heart of Gardena. 1 Bedroom + Loft with a Full Bath and walk-in closet upstairs used for an office or an extra bedroom. Close to many Shopping Centers, Restaurants, & Schools. Mixed Zoning Perfect for those who work from home. This unit has a Dishwasher & Laundry Hookups. Granite Counter Tops, Kitchen Island open to the family room. Central AC & Heating throughout. High Ceilings with Large windows for great Natural Lighting. Laminate Wood Style Flooring Through Out. Close to Major Freeways great for commuters.