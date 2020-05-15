All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1670 ELECTRIC Avenue

1670 S Electric Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1670 S Electric Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Jewel Box Craftsman home in prime Venice neighborhood for lease. This magical two bedroom two bathroom home with detached studio guest house transports you into a private oasis as you enter the front door. This walled in private home is showered in light. Grab a glass of wine and relax on the front porch. Fall in love with the original charm of this home as you enter into the sun filled living room and dining room equipped with original built-ins and wood burning fireplace. One bedroom and bathroom located downstairs. Upstairs is dedicated to the large master suite with an abundance of natural light. Backyard is landscaped with drought-tolerant plants. This house exemplifies California living with ample indoor/outdoor space for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1670 ELECTRIC Avenue have any available units?
1670 ELECTRIC Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1670 ELECTRIC Avenue have?
Some of 1670 ELECTRIC Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1670 ELECTRIC Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1670 ELECTRIC Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1670 ELECTRIC Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1670 ELECTRIC Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1670 ELECTRIC Avenue offer parking?
No, 1670 ELECTRIC Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1670 ELECTRIC Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1670 ELECTRIC Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1670 ELECTRIC Avenue have a pool?
No, 1670 ELECTRIC Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1670 ELECTRIC Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1670 ELECTRIC Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1670 ELECTRIC Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1670 ELECTRIC Avenue has units with dishwashers.
