Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1670 East 97th Street

1670 East 97th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1670 East 97th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90002
Watts

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
LOOKING FOR A PLACE WITH LOTS OF ROOM...THIS APT IS FOR YOU!!!!!!

Living room has mantle and faux fire place. Formal dining room with natural wood built-ins. Spacious bedrooms and closet. Hook-ups for washer/dryer combo on service porch. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Lots and lots of windows. Old world charm with lots of natural wood.

Property is on a large lot with several yards and fruit trees. Parking is available in the back and on street. It is between Century Blvd. and Manchester/Firestone, and Compton Avenue and Alameda, in South Central L.A. We are 5 minutes away from Huntington Park, Southgate and Lynwood. Street is quiet in a responsible-class neighborhood and were close to the 105/110 Freeways and within walking distance from the 103rd Street Metro Blue Line Station and several bus lines. Close to USC and LATTC.

Applicants must pass income requirements.
We do not accept Section 8.
Non-refundable fee for each application screened.

PLEASE TEXT ONLY Marie

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1670 East 97th Street have any available units?
1670 East 97th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1670 East 97th Street have?
Some of 1670 East 97th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1670 East 97th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1670 East 97th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1670 East 97th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1670 East 97th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1670 East 97th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1670 East 97th Street offers parking.
Does 1670 East 97th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1670 East 97th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1670 East 97th Street have a pool?
No, 1670 East 97th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1670 East 97th Street have accessible units?
No, 1670 East 97th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1670 East 97th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1670 East 97th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

