1670 East 97th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

LOOKING FOR A PLACE WITH LOTS OF ROOM...THIS APT IS FOR YOU!!!!!!



Living room has mantle and faux fire place. Formal dining room with natural wood built-ins. Spacious bedrooms and closet. Hook-ups for washer/dryer combo on service porch. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Lots and lots of windows. Old world charm with lots of natural wood.



Property is on a large lot with several yards and fruit trees. Parking is available in the back and on street. It is between Century Blvd. and Manchester/Firestone, and Compton Avenue and Alameda, in South Central L.A. We are 5 minutes away from Huntington Park, Southgate and Lynwood. Street is quiet in a responsible-class neighborhood and were close to the 105/110 Freeways and within walking distance from the 103rd Street Metro Blue Line Station and several bus lines. Close to USC and LATTC.



Applicants must pass income requirements.

We do not accept Section 8.

Non-refundable fee for each application screened.



PLEASE TEXT ONLY Marie