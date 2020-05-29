All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

167 North GARDNER Street

167 North Gardner Street · No Longer Available
Location

167 North Gardner Street, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Located near the Grove, Pan Pacific Park, and Beverly Blvd, single-story 3BR+2 BA Californian Spanish home, great volumes with hardwood floors, Living-room with high ceiling, beams and fireplace, new A/C, well-appointed kitchen with magnificent Caesarstone countertop and stainless steel appliances, brand new Master Bathroom, new Washer & Dryer. Enjoy California living within the grassy backyard of this turn key property. Gardner and is included. Commission to be paid on the first year lease term only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 167 North GARDNER Street have any available units?
167 North GARDNER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 167 North GARDNER Street have?
Some of 167 North GARDNER Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 167 North GARDNER Street currently offering any rent specials?
167 North GARDNER Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 167 North GARDNER Street pet-friendly?
No, 167 North GARDNER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 167 North GARDNER Street offer parking?
Yes, 167 North GARDNER Street does offer parking.
Does 167 North GARDNER Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 167 North GARDNER Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 167 North GARDNER Street have a pool?
No, 167 North GARDNER Street does not have a pool.
Does 167 North GARDNER Street have accessible units?
No, 167 North GARDNER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 167 North GARDNER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 167 North GARDNER Street has units with dishwashers.
