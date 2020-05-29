167 North GARDNER Street

Amenities
Located near the Grove, Pan Pacific Park, and Beverly Blvd, single-story 3BR+2 BA Californian Spanish home, great volumes with hardwood floors, Living-room with high ceiling, beams and fireplace, new A/C, well-appointed kitchen with magnificent Caesarstone countertop and stainless steel appliances, brand new Master Bathroom, new Washer & Dryer. Enjoy California living within the grassy backyard of this turn key property. Gardner and is included. Commission to be paid on the first year lease term only.