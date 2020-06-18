1666 GREENFIELD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator new construction

New Building TOP FLOOR with skylights. This premiere building boasts spacious contemporary living with harmonious interior sophistication. Beautiful dark brown porcelain floors in the living areas, open gourmet kitchen featuring a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, Silestone counter tops, custom made cabinetry complete with gorgeous ceramic tile floors.Expansive master suite includes a built in desk area, custom wardrobe closets,white wash wood floors and a lavish bathroom complete with ceramic floors.The private second bedroom includes white wash wood floors and custom wardrobe closets.Greenfield Suites is centrally located in one of Westwood's most premium locations, affording a well sought after school district. Close in proximity to everything on the Westside of Los Angeles; Civic District, Century City, colleges, restaurants, shopping centers, beaches and easy access to major freeways