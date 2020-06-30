16642 Los Alimos Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

$3,095-ALL MAJOR UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THE RENTAL PRICE! Electricity, Gas, Water, Sewer, Trash collection, and Landscaping. 3 bed/1.5 bath, 1600 sqft home in Granada Hills. House delivered unfurnished. One year lease. Excellent location! Close to major Los Angeles freeways and main boulevards. Gated front yard with colorful flowers, fruit trees, and a large porch. Inside you'll find a spacious living room with gas fireplace, beautiful floors and plantation shutters. Large, open kitchen with center island, skylight, breakfast bar, tile countertops, recessed lighting and plenty of cabinet space. Separate dining area with room for a large dining table. Covered patio off dining room. The laundry area has full-sized washer and dryer. Storage space throughout the house. Two of the bedrooms have hardwood floors. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and sliding glass doors that open out to a beautifully maintained big back yard and side yard with lush landscaping, palm trees, gardens, flowers, storage shed, and a built in BBQ area. No garage on premises, but plenty of street parking with no city parking restrictions. A very quiet, relaxing and peaceful location, in one of the valley's best neighborhoods! No smoking / no pets (however, small pets may be negotiable).



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/granada-hills-ca?lid=12830589



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5355372)