Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

16642 Los Alimos Street

16642 Los Alimos Street · No Longer Available
Location

16642 Los Alimos Street, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
$3,095-ALL MAJOR UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THE RENTAL PRICE! Electricity, Gas, Water, Sewer, Trash collection, and Landscaping. 3 bed/1.5 bath, 1600 sqft home in Granada Hills. House delivered unfurnished. One year lease. Excellent location! Close to major Los Angeles freeways and main boulevards. Gated front yard with colorful flowers, fruit trees, and a large porch. Inside you'll find a spacious living room with gas fireplace, beautiful floors and plantation shutters. Large, open kitchen with center island, skylight, breakfast bar, tile countertops, recessed lighting and plenty of cabinet space. Separate dining area with room for a large dining table. Covered patio off dining room. The laundry area has full-sized washer and dryer. Storage space throughout the house. Two of the bedrooms have hardwood floors. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and sliding glass doors that open out to a beautifully maintained big back yard and side yard with lush landscaping, palm trees, gardens, flowers, storage shed, and a built in BBQ area. No garage on premises, but plenty of street parking with no city parking restrictions. A very quiet, relaxing and peaceful location, in one of the valley's best neighborhoods! No smoking / no pets (however, small pets may be negotiable).

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/granada-hills-ca?lid=12830589

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5355372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16642 Los Alimos Street have any available units?
16642 Los Alimos Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16642 Los Alimos Street have?
Some of 16642 Los Alimos Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16642 Los Alimos Street currently offering any rent specials?
16642 Los Alimos Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16642 Los Alimos Street pet-friendly?
No, 16642 Los Alimos Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16642 Los Alimos Street offer parking?
Yes, 16642 Los Alimos Street offers parking.
Does 16642 Los Alimos Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16642 Los Alimos Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16642 Los Alimos Street have a pool?
No, 16642 Los Alimos Street does not have a pool.
Does 16642 Los Alimos Street have accessible units?
No, 16642 Los Alimos Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16642 Los Alimos Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16642 Los Alimos Street has units with dishwashers.

