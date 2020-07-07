All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
1663 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue
Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:23 AM

1663 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue

1663 South Orange Grove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1663 South Orange Grove Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely Spanish Ranch in Picfair Village. This 3B/2B home on a desirable corner lot has been updated with modern amenities while maintaining its original character and charm. Enhanced with a beautiful wood-burning fireplace, the large living room with picture window framed with custom plantation shutters beckons you to a tranquil afternoon reading your favorite novel or entertaining friends and family. The kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances leads to the large formal dining room which flows to a delightful al fresco dining area creating a magical space for entertaining.This home has many upgrades including a tankless water heater, new roof with warranty, HVAC, wireless alarm & electric driveway gate. Conveniently located and close to LACMA, the Petersen Automotive Museum and the 10 Fwy, this home is the perfect match.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1663 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue have any available units?
1663 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1663 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue have?
Some of 1663 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1663 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1663 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1663 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1663 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1663 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1663 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue offers parking.
Does 1663 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1663 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1663 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1663 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1663 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1663 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1663 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1663 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

