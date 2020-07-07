1663 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue

Amenities
Lovely Spanish Ranch in Picfair Village. This 3B/2B home on a desirable corner lot has been updated with modern amenities while maintaining its original character and charm. Enhanced with a beautiful wood-burning fireplace, the large living room with picture window framed with custom plantation shutters beckons you to a tranquil afternoon reading your favorite novel or entertaining friends and family. The kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances leads to the large formal dining room which flows to a delightful al fresco dining area creating a magical space for entertaining.This home has many upgrades including a tankless water heater, new roof with warranty, HVAC, wireless alarm & electric driveway gate. Conveniently located and close to LACMA, the Petersen Automotive Museum and the 10 Fwy, this home is the perfect match.