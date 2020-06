Amenities

hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage hot tub

Charming Spanish oasis above the famed Chateau Marmont. Unfurnished, very private, three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances. Master suite features an en-suite bathroom with soaking tub and walk-in closet. Pool, spa, city views, gated courtyard with fountain, plus two car garage. Landlord pays weekly pool service and gardening. Tenant occupied til September 30. Please allow 24 hour notice for all showings.